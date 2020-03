Catholic Health requests two month supply of newly approved rapid COVID-19 tests

CATHOLIC HEALTHOPERATES A NUMBEROF LOCAL HOSPITALSAND MEDICALFACILITIES.AND TODAY...OFFICIALS UPDATEDTHE PUBLIC ON THEIREFFORTS TO EXPANDCOVID-19 TESTINGHERE IN WESTERNNEW YORK.WE GET MORE ONTHAT NOW FROMSEVEN EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTERGILAT MELAMED.800 CORONAVIRUSTESTS PER DAY ALI.THAT'S WHATCATHOLIC HEALTHSAYS IT'S CAPABLE OFDOING WITH THESTAFF ANDLABORATORIES ITALREADY HAS ITJUST NEEDS THE TESTKITS.VO:CEO JAMES SULLIVANSAYS CATHOLICHEALTH PUT IN AMULTI-MILLION DOLLARORDER FOR A TWOMONTHS SUPPLY OFTHE NEW COVID-19TESTS.THE TESTS WEREJUST APPROVED BYTHE FDA YESTERDAY.THE BIG THINGRESULTS AREAVAILABLE WITHIN 45-60 MINUTES.CATHOLIC HEALTHSAYS ALL OF ITSLABORATORIES ARECAPABLE OF DOINGTHE TESTING.SULLIVAN STRESSESTHIS DOES NOT MEANEVERYONE SHOULDBE TESTED.HE SAYS CATHOLICHEALTH MAY NOTRECEIVE THE NUMBEROF TESTS IT HAS THEABILITY TO DO.SUPER:JAMES SULLIVANSOT::12"HOWEVER, CEPIADAND THE ELECTEDOFFICIALS FROMFEDERAL AND STATEGOVERNMENT AREGOING TO DODETERMINE WHERETHE TEST KITS GO, SOWITH THAT RATION WEMAY NEED TO MODIFYTHE PURCHASEORDER.

WHICHWOULD BE VERYUNFORTUNATE GIVENTHAT WE HAVE THEWORK FORCE READYTO GO."CONT VO:SULLIVAN SAYS THISTESTING WILL BECRUCIAL AT THE ST.JOSEPH FACILITY INCHEEKTOWAGA,WHICH WILL BE ACOVID-19 ONLYHOSPITAL.BECAUSE PATIENTSWILL HAVE TO TESTPOSITIVE TO BEADMITTED.TAG:CATHOLIC HEALTH ISALSO EXPANDING ITSEFFORTS THROUGHVOLUNTEERS.SULLIVAN SAYS MORETHAN1,100 PEOPLE HAVESIGNED ON TO HELP INJUST THE PAST FEWDAYS.IN BUFFALO, GILATMELAMED, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS