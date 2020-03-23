Global  

Churches going virtual

Tested positive for the coronavirus.

Paul's chief of staff says he is feeling well and is in quarantine.

During a press conference friday, tennessee governor bill lee said that churches who continue to gather in large public settings are risking people's lives.

Many churches in the tennessee valley have transitioned to streaming their services online.

News 12's winston reed went to the east third street church of christ to see how they handled their first service online.

Sundays at the east third street chruch of christ usually mean a packed house, filled with a congregation ready to worship.

But this sunday, due to social distancing, the pews are mostly empty as the members stream the service online.

"not having no one or a lot of people in your presence and speaking just primarily to the camera.it was a different experience but i think it was an exciting experience that i was looking forward to."

Jerimea noel is a committed song leader at east third street.

He uses his gift of singing to connect people to the gospel.

With the new adjustment, noel is being optimistic.

"being limited to only doing church through facebook you don't have that avenue but still at the same time god is good.

He's awesome."

Standup "there was only seven people in attendance today including myself but over 100 members streamed the service online.

John taylor says the virtual experience may grow stronger relationships within the home."

"you're spending more time with your family.

You're spending more time at home.

It's a way for us to appreciate the family, appreciate our spouses more, appreciate our children more and just appreciate the time as a unit more."

Minister taylor believes the transition allows the church reach a larger audience.

"young people, elderly people are on social media.

We need to utlize those avenues to spread the gospel of jesus christ."

Although today's service was shorter than normal, taylor considered it to be a success.

"we we're still able to accomplish what we in our worship service but only a smaller and more abbreviated form."

In chattanooga, winston reed news 12 now.

