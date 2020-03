Update on Omaha Coronavirus Response now < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:34s - Published Update on Omaha Coronavirus Response 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Update on Omaha Coronavirus Response NUMBER OFCORONAVIRUSCASES IN DOUGLASCOUNTYCONTINUES TORISE ---- NEWCASES WEREANNOUNCED THISWEEKEND, ANDEXPECT MORE ------AS MORE TESTINGIS BEING DONE -----RUTA ULCINAITEHAS MORE ONTHOSE NUMBERSAND WHYBUSINESSES AREBEING PRAISEDFOR THEIREFFORTSTHE DOUGLASCOUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYSTHE NUMBER OFCOVID-19 CASES ISINCREASING ANDPEOPLE SHOULD BEPREPARED FORTHOSE NUMBERS TOGO UP.DR.POUR "SPREAD ISTAKING PLACE INOUR COMMUNITY.SO YOUPOTENTIALLY ARENOT GOING TO SEEUS REPORT ONSPECIAL IDENTIFIEDSITES.IT'S ALL OVER."18:54:18 AND THEVIRUS IS CAUSINGFINANCIAL STRAINFOR MANY,INCLUDING LOCALBUSINESSES.THAT'S WHYCOUNTYCOMMISSIONERCHRIS RODGERS ISPLEADING WITHLOCAL LANDLORDSTO EASE OFF ONEVICTIONS DURINGTHE PANDEMIC.CHRIS RODGERS"PLEASE CONSIDERTHE ACTIONS THATYOU'RE TAKING INREGARD TOEVICTIONS.PUTTING PEOPLEOUT ON THESTREETS IN THISTIME, IS A HEALTHMATTER."19:04:15 THEOMAHA POLICEDEPARTMENT SAYSBUSINESSES AREFOLLOWING THE 10PEOPLE AND UNDERRULE - VIGILANTLY.CHIEF TODDSCHMADERER "IWANT TO THANKOUR BUSINESSCOMMUNITY.THE OMAHA POLICEDEPARTMENT HASNOT ISSUED ONECITATION FOR LACKOF COMPLIANCE.NOT ONE." 19:28:09TESTING PEOPLEFOR THE VIRUSHOWEVER, IS STILLLIMITED.THAT'S WHY TWOMEDICALCOMPANIES TRIEDTO TEAM UP FOR ADRIVE-UP TESTINGCLINIC ON 84THAND CENTER, BUTWEREUNSUCCESSFUL.STANDUP "MAYORSTOTHERT SAYS SHEWANTS TO SEEDRIVE-UP CLINICSPOPPING UP ALLOVER THE CITY BUTTHAT IT HAS TO BEDONE CORRECTLY.SHE REVOKED THEPERMIT OF THISCOMPANY THAT SETUP LAST WEEKBECAUSE THEY WERENOTCOMMUNICATINGWITH THE CITY ORLAW ENFORCEMENTABOUT HOW THEYWOULD HANDLETRAFFIC AND THETESTING KITS."19:47:20 MAYORSTOTHERT "THEYNEED TOCOORDINATE MUCHBETTER IF THEY'REGOING TO DOSOMETHING LIKETHIS ANDSECONDLY THEYNEED TO BE VERYHONEST WITH THECOMMUNITY OFWHAT INDEED THEYARE DOING THERE.VERY LITTLECOVID-19 TESTINGWOULD'VEOCCURRED THEREAND I DID NOTWANT PEOPLEWAITING IN LINEFOR HOURS TOTHINK THEY WILLGET TESTED."19:42:51 DR.GOLD SAYS THENEXT 10 DAYS WILLBE VERY TELLING ASTO HOW NEBRASKALOOKS IN REGARDSTO THE VIRUS.HE SAYS IT ALLDEPENDS ON HOWSERIOUSLY THEPUBLIC TAKES ALLTHE DIFFERENTPRECAUTIONS.GOLD "WE WILLEITHER END UPLOOKING LIKE NEWYORK CITY ANDNORTHERN ITALYOR WE WILL BE IN AMUCH BETTER ANDMUCH HEALTHIERPLACE." 19:27:12REPORTING INOMAHA, RUTAULCINAITE, 3NN.GOVERNORRICKETTS IS ALSOHOLDING A PRESSCONFERENCETOMORROW AT 2PM, WE'LL LIVESTREAM THAT ONOUR WEBSITE 3NEWS NOW DOTCOM AND ALSO ONAIR





