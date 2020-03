Childcare Services for Essential Workers "IT EASES THEIRMIND, AND THATWAY THEY CAN GOABOUT TAKINGCARE OF OURCOMMUNITY ANDKEEPING US SAFEAND HEALTHY."POTTAWATTAMIECOUNTY AGENCIESARE DOING THEIRPART TO HELP THEPEOPLE ...WHO ARE HELPINGTHE COMMUNITY.:04:38:55-:04:39:09"SO MANY OF THEMHAVE SAID, I DON'TKNOW WHAT TO DO..DO I NEED TO TAKEA LEAVE OFABSENCE AND SOWE'RE BEING ABLETO OFFER THISPARTNERSHIP YOUKNOW WITH THECOMMUNITY ANDWITH THE SCHOOLSYSTEM TO BEABLE TO HELP OURNURSES SO WECAN KEEP THECOMMUNITY SAFEAND HEALTHY.":18:49:18-:18:49:35"CLOSINGSCHOOLS WAS ANECESSARY STEP...TO MITIGATE THESPREAD ...AND ...WE REALLY RISKLOSING THATBENEFIT OFCLOSING SCHOOLSIF OUR HEALTHCARE WORKERS,AND FIRSTRESPONDERSAREN'T AT WORK."THE COUNCILBLUFFS SCHOOLSFOUNDATIONESTABLISHED ANEMERGENCYCHILDCARECOLLABORATIVE ...PROVIDING FREECHILDCARE FORFIRST REPONDERS,HEALTH CAREWORKERS, ANDOTHER ESSENTIALWORKERS.CHRIS LAFERLA ...WHO'S THEEXECUTIVEDIRECTOR ...SAYS THEY'LLSERVE UP TO 60KIDS AT SEVERALLOCATIONS.:18:47:43-:18:48:01"WE'LL BEWORKING VERYHARD TO MAKESURE THAT WEHAVE ENOUGHSPACE SITES TOKEEP THE GROUPSTO 10 OR LESS ..WE'LL BEIMPLEMENTINGMORE ANDADDITIONAL HANDWASHING, ANDCLEANING ANDSANITIZINGMEASURES ASWELL ASTEMPERATURECHECKS MULTIPLETIMES A DAY."CAROL WOOD ...CEO OFCHILDREN'SSQUARE ...SAYS HERCHILDCARECENTER HAS BEENHELPING FAMILIESSINCE THE 60S.:04:28:43-:04:29:04 "THEY CAN BRINGTHEIR CHILD HERE,LEAVE THEM HEREAND KNOW THATTHEY CANCONTACT US, STOPBY ANY TIME ANDWE WILL BERESPONSIVE TOTHEIR NEEDS.WE INDIVIDUALIZETHE CARE OF THECHILDREN."HOSPITAL STAFFAND CHILD CAREPROVIDERS SAYTHEY'RE PROUD OFTHE NEWPARTNERSHIP.:04:39:38-:04:39:56"OUR STAFF ARESTRESSED ATWORK AND YOUKNOW THEY'VEGOT VERYCRITICAL JOBSWORKING WITHSOME OF THEMOSTVULNERABLE, YETTHEY ALSO HAVETHEIR FAMILIES ATHOME THATTHEY'RE WORRIEDABOUT AND YOUCAN LITERALLY SEEPEOPLE'SSHOULDERS DROP,KNOWING THATTHERE WAS AGROUP OFCHILDCAREAGENCIES,COMMUNITYPARTNERSWORKINGTOGETHER INORDER TO ALIEVESOME STRESSTHAT THEIR KIDSWOULD BE IN SAFESPACE.":04:35:39-:04::35:5