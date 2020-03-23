Global  

Getting on the water during social distancing

Getting on the water during social distancing
Getting on the water during social distancing
Getting on the water during social distancing

TAKING ADVANTAGEON THE WATER....NBC26 REPORTERCHANCELLORJOHNSON HAS MOREFROM THE FOX RIVER.AS SOME PEOPLE ARESTICKING INSIDE TOHELP STOP THESPREAD OF COVID-19,SOME ARE HITTINGTHE RIVER TO GET ALITTLE REST ANDRELAXTION...Just to be out of the houseand be with some friendsand get your mind offeverything else for a littlewhile and just enjoy theoutdoors, its a big deal.Its great, you can stillkeep your distance awayfrom people once you getoff the launch, get somegood fresh air, hang out...THESE BOATERS ARETRYING TO CATCHFISH...AND NOT THECORONA VIRUS, SOTHEY'RE STILL DOINGTHEIR PART BYFOLLOWING SAFETYPRECAUTIONS...Well we made sure neitherof us were sick orcoughing or not feelinggood, we had one guywho was trying to comewith us and not feelinggood..so we're makingsure we're keeping ourdistance..I think theres a bit moreawareness of beingcareful and trying to keepas much to yourself asmuch as possible but stillenjoy each otherscompany.TOLD ME HEDIDN'T HAVE ANYLUCK CATCHING FISHS




