Aaron Paul Calls Working With Evan Rachel Wood On 'Westworld' a "Dream Come True" | In Studio 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 06:12s - Published Aaron Paul Calls Working With Evan Rachel Wood On 'Westworld' a "Dream Come True" | In Studio "It's impossible not to be a huge fan of Evan's work," Paul told THR. "To be able to work opposite her as Dolores was dream come true." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this