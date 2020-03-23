Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Social Distancing Means Staying Away From Your Friend House Too

Social Distancing Means Staying Away From Your Friend House Too

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Social Distancing Means Staying Away From Your Friend House Too

Social Distancing Means Staying Away From Your Friend House Too

More and more cities, like California and Illinois, announced stay-at-home executive orders.

According to the HuffPost, the order forces people to distance themselves from others and stay home.

An associate chair and professor of health science at Ball State University saiid visiting friends risks them and yourself.

He said: “At this point, we have to act like everyone is infected.” A study from China shows that asymptomatic people spread COVID-19 the most.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Social Distancing Means Staying Away From Your Friend House Too

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SethDKlein

Seth Klein RT @BCGovNews: Social distancing is not a suggestion, it is an order issued by our Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. It means: 🏡S… 4 seconds ago

HafizMIrfan1999

Hafiz M. Irfan Reignite the spirit of 23 March by staying home this year! This Pakistan Day, let's all prove to be responsible ci… https://t.co/3jDIFknMLL 1 minute ago

MalaPersaud12

Mala .💋 RT @cityoftoronto: #Stayhome, Toronto! Visiting friends is not social distancing. Gathering in parks is not social distancing. Social dista… 1 minute ago

AlintaKanse

Alinta Kanse RT @Kemi_yondo: Social distancing doesn’t mean staying in doors it means STAYING AWAY from people period. Y’all throwing house parties in U… 2 minutes ago

yvettecorvettte

Yvette RT @claudiadayani: bro idk about u but I’m tryna rage ASAP... if that means not seeing my friends and staying home for a month then so be i… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.