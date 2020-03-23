Social Distancing Means Staying Away From Your Friend House Too now < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published Social Distancing Means Staying Away From Your Friend House Too More and more cities, like California and Illinois, announced stay-at-home executive orders. According to the HuffPost, the order forces people to distance themselves from others and stay home. An associate chair and professor of health science at Ball State University saiid visiting friends risks them and yourself. He said: “At this point, we have to act like everyone is infected.” A study from China shows that asymptomatic people spread COVID-19 the most. 0

