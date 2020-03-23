Small businesses worry about uncertain future 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s - Published Small businesses worry about uncertain future Under the stay-at-home order issued over the weekend, barbershops and salons are classified as non-essential businesses and must close on Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lynn Coleman #Resist 🌊 🆘️ 🔄 RT @PamKeithFL: Dear Dems! STAND FAST!! Do not budge. Don’t worry about optics or the stock market moves. HOLD FIRM & get what we need. Imm… 1 minute ago