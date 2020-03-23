Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > "Furious" at federal lag in COVID-19 response, Colorado governor announces new restrictions & task force

"Furious" at federal lag in COVID-19 response, Colorado governor announces new restrictions & task force

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 04:23s - Published < > Embed
'Furious' at federal lag in COVID-19 response, Colorado governor announces new restrictions & task force

"Furious" at federal lag in COVID-19 response, Colorado governor announces new restrictions & task force

Colorado will establish a new task force to repurpose Colorado businesses to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by manufacturing needed medical equipment and better tracking the virus in the wake of what Gov.

Jared Polis said was a sluggish reaction by the federal government.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LucretiasFamily

Lucretia and Family RT @DenverChannel: He also pleaded with people to stay home as much as possible. Regarding enforcement of his guidance and orders, he said,… 10 minutes ago

AdiGTV

Adi Guajardo RT @DenverChannel: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a new order to have more than 50% of “non-essential” workforces work from home as of Tu… 51 minutes ago

NatSueB

Natalie Brown "Furious" at federal lag in COVID-19 response, Colorado governor announces new restrictions & task force https://t.co/8aNd5Zhpgj 1 hour ago

herstory18

Human Gov. Polis announces new work restrictions, task force to up medical supplies https://t.co/oKxTrUwT7Z 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.