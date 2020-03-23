Kentucky Senator Rand Paul Tests Oositive For COVID-19

Kentucky Sen.

Rand Paul tested positive for COVID-19, joining a growing list of congressmen.

Some of those lawmakers include Sens.

Rick Scott, Ted Cruz and Kindsey Graham, among others.

According to Business Insider, offices on Capitol Hill were closed and several congressional staffers were sent home.

So far, there are at least 33,400 confirmed cases of infected people in the U.S., with up to 400 deaths.

