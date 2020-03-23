Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kentucky Senator Rand Paul Tests Oositive For COVID-19

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul Tests Oositive For COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul Tests Oositive For COVID-19

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul Tests Oositive For COVID-19

Kentucky Sen.

Rand Paul tested positive for COVID-19, joining a growing list of congressmen.

Some of those lawmakers include Sens.

Rick Scott, Ted Cruz and Kindsey Graham, among others.

According to Business Insider, offices on Capitol Hill were closed and several congressional staffers were sent home.

So far, there are at least 33,400 confirmed cases of infected people in the U.S., with up to 400 deaths.

Numerous public areas and businesses in the U.S.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CareyBanes

Carey Banes RT @NPR: NEW: Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul has become the first senator to test positive for the coronavirus. His staff says he is as… 20 seconds ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/irlOKulgUy 3 minutes ago

execbhopscripts

c RT @AP: BREAKING: Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes first US senator to test positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/ToeTDwxeD7 3 minutes ago

WLHRec

Ace La #MindofMusic RT @ElginCharles: Kentucky Republican, Rand Paul, is the first US senator to test positive for #Coronavirus. He's also one of eight Republi… 7 minutes ago

BwanaKagichu

Rubo Da 5'9'' RT @NewsTodayKE: #BREAKING: American politician Rand Paul, Senator of Kentucky, who opposed Coronavirus funding, tests positive for Coronav… 10 minutes ago

Raamon24

👑✨ RT @ABC7: JUST IN: Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky has become the first U.S. senator to test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/tcTFibX7ic 10 minutes ago

politica_n

GamesNPolitics RT @RandPaul: He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at… 14 minutes ago

Anubux1

Anubux RT @KTLA: BREAKING: Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced https://t.co/k1V3kH0eJJ 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.