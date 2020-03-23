Getting on the water during social distancing 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:19s - Published Getting on the water during social distancing 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this jugraj Singh During each phone call family insists keeping social distance as they and rest entire world is afraid of cruel pand… https://t.co/qDE7WdraQj 2 days ago looka 🗡🌙 RT @Bomanizer: This one is: When getting dressed during social isolation deserves a prime time interview https://t.co/IolHTeU4XL 2 days ago Abby Petrunak Things I’m focused on during this time of quarantine and social distancing: - Really focusing on my skin care - Dri… https://t.co/VKGlhqtbGy 3 days ago Bubbles the Bulldog Good night my friends&take time to enjoy your family during this time. I might be getting on Erin's nerves, but she… https://t.co/OtYOB5NIta 3 days ago Graham Ellis Imagine if social media had existed during ww2. 1939. "Poland - where's that? 1939/40 "Phoney war lads, it'll neve… https://t.co/fcOJKKYKVu 3 days ago WILDLY ☽ What to expect during your social distancing ♓️♋️♏️ Water signs: You guys are getting hot and heavy over the phone… https://t.co/o22qbbab0A 5 days ago Lesia Rowekamp @J_young13 In my city they are not turning off the water and electricity and they, the government is getting money… https://t.co/SO6l984mUI 6 days ago Anne Walk It’s getting hard to sleep at night and hard to get off of the couch during the day. I’m glued to news outlets and… https://t.co/SRbpk4qmTf 1 week ago