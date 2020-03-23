HS BASEBALL 1

Global  

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
The Leblon baseball team is coming off of a district title and a solid run in the state playoffs that year ago now it's spring Sports on hold the coaching staff says it's been a challenging time for everyone to ask coaches were for finally getting into a Groove and getting into the swing of things we go all winter and get jump right into practices have a good two weeks and then bam you know it's it's done so it's it's difficult during this time the team is not allowed to have any practices or meetings in the question is what can the players do to stay ready while the season this podcast will try to send videos to him open up swings and things that we've done and they all have to run programs that as long as they can do following all the CDC guidelines and all that it if they get their able to do those things we encourage that if they have the ability to play catch with with someone play catch and even if they're throwing the ball off the wall I mean these little things they can still do it to everyone across the country is to stay home to slow down the spreading of the coronavirus the Leblon coaches are also giving a message 213 as well just will be done eventually there is light at the end of the tunnel this cannot go on forever and I think if we have that mindset and we continue to work together everything will work out just fine we just need everybody to do their part and if everybody does and we do the things that state local and federal government asked us to do we can have this




