Stricter 'Stay At Home' Rules Introduced

CBS2's Jeff Nguyen reports on new, stricter guidelines for the 'stay at home' order.

Tweets about this

royalistajoe

royalista joe ❌ RT @jjgolfer21: @RealMattCouch Gov Abbott already imposed the stay @ home rule till 4/3 but left it up to local government to put stricter… 48 minutes ago

whosbrad

Brad Kageno What these morons don't understand is that the rules will only get stricter if they keep on like this. https://t.co/iOb0T2iruK 1 hour ago

IzzyLighto

Lighto🕸 @HeavenlyControl @violetsaucy I wish it was cap https://t.co/rVKUYp8916 1 hour ago

CallMe_Thifa

thif. RT @IzzyLighto: @oallyichi here you go! https://t.co/rVKUYp8916 2 hours ago

IzzyLighto

Lighto🕸 @oallyichi here you go! https://t.co/rVKUYp8916 2 hours ago

jjgolfer21

JJ Mikelonis @RealMattCouch Gov Abbott already imposed the stay @ home rule till 4/3 but left it up to local government to put s… https://t.co/T5volbjrrE 2 hours ago

kristen_omeara

Kristen O'Meara RT @SethMacFarlane: “Be a good neighbor. Be a good citizen. Those young people that are still out there on the beaches thinking this is a p… 2 hours ago

DavidLoySD

David Loy Please, please, everyone “cooperate for the good of others in their communities.” It’s not just about you. https://t.co/z3eaVFvyy9 2 hours ago

