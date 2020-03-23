Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Starbucks is paying workers for 30 days, even if they don't show up for work amid the coronavirus outbreak

Starbucks is paying workers for 30 days, even if they don't show up for work amid the coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Starbucks is paying workers for 30 days, even if they don't show up for work amid the coronavirus outbreak

Starbucks is paying workers for 30 days, even if they don't show up for work amid the coronavirus outbreak

Starbucks responded to the coronavirus by saying they would pay workers for 30 days whether they come to work or not.

According to Business Insider, the company will only have drive-thru and delivery options available.

The coffee giant also plans to pay their workers catastrophe pay, childcare support and mental health and sick pay benefits.

While Starbucks has offered compensation for their risk, some workers don’t think it’s worth it and started a petition.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lostcheeseball

Cecelia 🏳️‍🌈 RT @makethingseven: To keep workers safe, @Starbucks is making big changes to its business, including paying staff for 30 days whether they… 42 minutes ago

UnusualUpdate

UnusualUpdate Starbucks Is Paying All Workers for the Next 30 Days, Even If They Choose to Stay Home https://t.co/UbslR7MCZ0… https://t.co/Bv1Aqs3iJV 2 hours ago

joy4ki

Karen I Starbucks is paying all workers for the next 30 days, even if they choose to stay home - Just Give Me Positive News https://t.co/Bya6ISz4Rb 2 hours ago

2sisproductions

2sistersproductions RT @people: Starbucks Commits to Paying Workers for 30 Days Regardless of Whether They Work During Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/rzD891Mn… 3 hours ago

jong_kat

Kat Jong, MD Starbucks Is Paying Workers for 30 Days, Even If They Stay Home. Good for them! #SafeAtHome https://t.co/XpDjTvmoKI 4 hours ago

kmchapman2005

Korey Chapman RT @teeco71: #Starbucks Is Paying Workers for 30 Days, Even If They Stay Home #coronavirus https://t.co/nV73sonMei 4 hours ago

GokayPehlivan_

Gökay PEHLİVAN Starbucks Is Paying All Workers for the Next 30 Days, Even If They Choose to Stay Home https://t.co/uQZ11xmD9f 5 hours ago

UpNewsBot

Uplifting News Bot Starbucks Is Paying Workers for 30 Days, Even If They Choose to Stay Home /bit.ly/33EPiW2 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.