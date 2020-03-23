Starbucks is paying workers for 30 days, even if they don't show up for work amid the coronavirus outbreak

Starbucks responded to the coronavirus by saying they would pay workers for 30 days whether they come to work or not.

According to Business Insider, the company will only have drive-thru and delivery options available.

The coffee giant also plans to pay their workers catastrophe pay, childcare support and mental health and sick pay benefits.

While Starbucks has offered compensation for their risk, some workers don’t think it’s worth it and started a petition.