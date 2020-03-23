Global  

Senate Democrats block coronavirus relief bill

U.S. Senate Democrats blocked a massive coronavirus stimulus bill from advancing on Sunday (March 22), as Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer expressed concerns that the bill would benefit corporate interests at the expense of hospitals, healthcare workers, cities and states.

Gloria Tso reports.

