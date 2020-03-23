Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Japan’s PM says 2020 Olympics may be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Japan’s PM says 2020 Olympics may be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:19s - Published < > Embed
Japan’s PM says 2020 Olympics may be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Japan’s PM says 2020 Olympics may be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tokyo Olympics Games may be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to parliament on Monday (March 23), Abe added that canceling the games is "not an option." File footage shows the new National Stadium, Olympic rings arriving at the waterfront area in Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo and the games' venues under construction.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jeff_holliday

Jeff Holliday RT @AmichaiStein1: #BREAKING: Japan PM Abe says Tokyo Olympics cannot be held under current circumstances - @kyodo_official 9 seconds ago

caguyaQuewoozai

加賀屋稀有才 RT @QuickTake: "We must think of the athletes' safety as top priority." The #Tokyo2020 Olympics could be postponed over #coronavirus conce… 12 seconds ago

AlatunaSkils

AlatunaSkils RT @japantimes: Abe says for first time that postponing Tokyo Olympics is an option https://t.co/hukXOE3qWy 1 minute ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Canada pulls out of Olympics, Japan says delay may be ‘inevitable’ https://t.co/LmDvQqvYuW 2 minutes ago

K31299

Karl 🇱🇧 RT @cnnbrk: Canada says it will not send athletes to the Tokyo Olympics and wants the event postponed, which Japan's Prime Minister for the… 2 minutes ago

haroonakrum

Haroon Akram RT @WIONews: Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe told the parliament that postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ‘may become inevitable’ if the COVID-19 pand… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.