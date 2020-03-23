Japan’s PM says 2020 Olympics may be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:19s - Published Japan’s PM says 2020 Olympics may be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tokyo Olympics Games may be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking to parliament on Monday (March 23), Abe added that canceling the games is "not an option." File footage shows the new National Stadium, Olympic rings arriving at the waterfront area in Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo and the games' venues under construction. 0

