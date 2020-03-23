Cuban doctors arrive in Italy to join COVID-19 battle

Global  

This is the moment Cuban doctors arrived at the Milan Malpensa Airport in Milan on March 22 to help the country battle the COVID-19 outbreak.

The team of 52 brave medics, wearing masks and carrying their country's flag, was dispatched in Lombardy, the worst-affected region in Italy.

They are the sixth team sent by Cuba to help out in the efforts to treat those affected by the pandemic.

