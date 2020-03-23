Global  

Donald Trump says US economy will 'skyrocket'

US President Donald Trump has sought to offer reassurance by saying the country's economy will 'skyrocket' once the coronavirus crisis is over.

Mr Trump announced more financial assistance packagges on Sunday.

