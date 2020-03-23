Global  

New Zealand to go into lockdown for four weeks

New Zealand to go into lockdown for four weeks

New Zealand to go into lockdown for four weeks

New Zealand will go into a full lockdown for about four weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

pottervillan

Andrewmauricetaylor 🦁 RT @FulhamJon: Going into strict lockdown here in New Zealand. Four weeks of isolation for everyone. Strong and decisive leadership from… 2 minutes ago

jeremyhawkins99

jeremyhawkins RT @radionz: New Zealand's Covid-19 alert level has risen to three and the country will go into a full lockdown in 48 hours, Prime Minister… 18 minutes ago

KHANASIFKHAN777

ASIF RT @TRTWorldNow: New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern announces that her country will soon go into lockdown for at least four weeks https://t.co… 24 minutes ago

