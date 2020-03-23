Indian residents ring bells and clap to show their appreciation for emergency workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

Global  

Residents in New Delhi rang bells and clapped to show their appreciation for emergency workers working during the COVID-19 pandemic on March 22.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people of India to come out of their houses and ring bells and conch shells along with clapping to express their gratitude towards the workers and doctors who are working relentlessly during the novel virus pandemic.

