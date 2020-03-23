Start-up tracking coronavirus via human waste

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected]

Massachusetts-based Biobot Analytics have launched a probono program to test community sewers for COVID-19.

According to Popular Mechanics, the virus can live in human waste.

Biobot Analytics aim to track and trace COVID-19 by having communities use their devices to collect samples over a 24-hour period.

The company will analyze the data collected and use it to report their findings to impacted areas.

If it works, the company says on its website that it will give communities a dynamic map of the virus as it spreads to new areas.

SOURCES: Biobot Analytics, Popular Mechanics https://www.biobot.io/covid19/ https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/health/a31468624/covid-19-spread-sewer-poop/