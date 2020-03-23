Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Liam Payne praises 'special' ex Cheryl as 'amazing' mum

Liam Payne praises 'special' ex Cheryl as 'amazing' mum

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Liam Payne praises 'special' ex Cheryl as 'amazing' mum

Liam Payne praises 'special' ex Cheryl as 'amazing' mum

Liam Payne has praised his "special" ex Cheryl for being an "amazing" mum to their three-year-old son Bear in a heartfelt Mother's Day (22.03.20) post.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

celebnews2020

celebnews2020 Liam Payne praises 'special' ex Cheryl as 'amazing' mum https://t.co/GiI2W69Vkb 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.