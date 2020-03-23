Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Guinea referendum: Vote could allow president to extend term in power

Guinea referendum: Vote could allow president to extend term in power

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Guinea referendum: Vote could allow president to extend term in power

Guinea referendum: Vote could allow president to extend term in power

Opposition leaders call for more anti-government protests over fears President Alpha Conde wants to stay for 12 more years.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YahielI

Yahooda Bantu RT @markc_anderson: #Guinea is defying the #coronavirus pandemic to hold a controversial referendum on Sunday that could allow @President_G… 17 hours ago

Lastkombo

Rowan Van Dijk Africa: Guinea, Police forces fire the teargas amid protest in Guinea ahead of a Constitutional referendum Sunday t… https://t.co/diaFE2bUil 2 days ago

CIVICUSalliance

CIVICUS RT @CIVICUSMonitor: 🇬🇳#Guinea has a history of election violence and severe attacks on #civicspace. Tomorrow, the country heads to the pol… 2 days ago

CIVICUSMonitor

CIVICUS Monitor 🇬🇳#Guinea has a history of election violence and severe attacks on #civicspace. Tomorrow, the country heads to the… https://t.co/6NOdyzxiyA 2 days ago

markc_anderson

Mark Anderson #Guinea is defying the #coronavirus pandemic to hold a controversial referendum on Sunday that could allow… https://t.co/V3jK0vsggD 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.