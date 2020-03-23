Global  

World Trade Center deserted as New York City goes into coronavirus lockdown

New York City’s World Trade Center was deserted on Sunday (March 22) as the city's lockdown went into effect.

New York City has more than 6,000 cases of COVID-19.

Lilian Chan The New York shutdown begins: Big Apple is deserted. bars and restaurants take-out only. The ruby red bleacher-like… https://t.co/6gEuOD1wKz 6 days ago

