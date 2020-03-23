Private companies to provide salaries to all employees during lockdown CM Kejriwal now < > Embed Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s - Published Private companies to provide salaries to all employees during lockdown CM Kejriwal Private companies to provide salaries to all employees during lockdown CM Kejriwal 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Aaditya singh @narendramodi Respected PM sir, sir please do something for employees of private companies and atleast give them as… https://t.co/ltVoOLmlN4 1 hour ago Abhi As kejriwalji mentioned please direct private companies (including those related to aviation and travel) to provide… https://t.co/8kUd5mVMFF 15 hours ago विशेष Private companies to provide salaries to all employees during lockdown: @ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/dlYjjonN3n 19 hours ago El Tee 🎖️ RT @JPSalvador_: Since a lot of private companies and businesses are releasing the salaries and bonuses of their employees, I think one pos… 5 days ago jayps Since a lot of private companies and businesses are releasing the salaries and bonuses of their employees, I think… https://t.co/oGUaLiT9VM 6 days ago Christian 🇬🇧 @Pythdon @CharlesBanfiel1 @GMB_union Look. They are going to need staff pay salaries etc. Either the NHS pays the p… https://t.co/2erRL5bPxA 1 week ago