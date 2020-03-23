Global  

New Zealand announces lockdown over next 48 hours

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday (March 23) the country will move into its highest alert level, with all-non-essential services, schools and offices to be shut over the next 48 hours.

