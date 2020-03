Philadelphia Issues Stay-At-Home Order

CASES BRINGING THE STATE-WIDETOTAL IN DELAWARE TO 56.THE VIRUS IS ALSOSPREADING IN PHILADELPHIA.TO HELP FLATTEN THE CURVE THECITY ISSUING STAY AT HOMEORDER THAT TAKES EFFECT THISMORNING."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCRYSTAL CRANMORE IS LIVE ATONE OF THE CITY'S NEWESTTESTING SITES IN WEST OAKLANE,GOOD MORNING, CRYSTAL.GOOD MORNING, JIM.WELL, IN JUST A FEW HOURS,RITE AID WILL BE WILL BEGINTESTING HEALTHCARE WORKERS ANDFIRST RESPONDERS, WE ARE TOLDTHAT ONLY THOSE WITH DIRECTCONTACT, THE PATIENTS WILL BETESTED NOW THIS LATEST EFFORTTO TEST MORE PEOPLE IN THECOMMUNITY COMES ASPHILADELPHIA IS URGING PEOPLETO STAY HOME.ALL PHILADELPHIA RESIDENTSMUST REMAIN HOME.THE SIT OF PHILADELPHIAISSUED NEW RESTRICTIONS FORRESIDENTS AND BUSINESS OWNERSSUNDAY, THE NEW STAY AT HOMEORDER GOES INTO EFFECT8:00 A.M.

MONDAY MORNING,UNLESS YOU'RE GOING OUT TOPURCHASE ESSENTIAL GOODS, FOODOR SEEKING MEDICAL ATTENTION,OFFICIALS WANT YOU HOME.GETTING EXERCISE IS PERMITTEDOUTDOORS, AS LONG AS THEY'REPRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING.ALL PUBLIC AND PRIVATEGATHERINGS OF ANY NUMBER OFPEOPLE OCCURRING OUTSIDE ASINGLE HOUSEHOLD OR LIVINGUNIT ARE PROHIBITED.UNLESS IT IS CONSIDERED ANESSENTIAL BUSINESS ORACTIVITY.FOOD TRUCKS AND ICE CREAMTROUBLES ARE PROHIBITED.WALK IN TAKE-OUT ORDERS ATRESTAURANTS NOW BANNED, YOUCAN PRE ORDER FOOD ON THEINTERNET OR BY PHONE.THERE IS NO PLAY BOOK FORTHE SITUATION AND WE'RE DOINGOUR BEST.GOVERNOR TOM WOFFORD ERREDALL NON-LIFE SUSTAININGBUSINESSES IN PENNSYLVANIA TOCLOSE THEIR PHYSICAL LOCATIONSLAST WEEK.STATE POLICE WILL BEGINENFORCE THAT DIRECTIVE ASPHILADELPHIA'S NEW ORDER GOESINTO EFFECT.BUSINESSES WHO DO NOTCOMPLY FACE FINES OR EVEN JAILTIME.NOW, THERE ARE SOME 96POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 INPHILADELPHIA, RITE AID TRYINGDO ITS PART TO STOP THE SPREADOF THE VIRUS, TESTING HEREBEGINS 9:00 A.M.

THIS MORNING.