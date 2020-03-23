Global  

Seven-year-old girl stabbed to death by stranger in Bolton park

A woman was being questioned after a seven-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a stranger in what police believe to be a random attack in a park.

The suspect, aged 30 and not known to the child’s family, was detained by a member of the public at the scene in Queen’s Park in Bolton.

Greater Manchester Police were called shortly after 2.30pm on Sunday and, together with the ambulance service, found the child had been attacked with a knife.

The girl suffered “extremely serious injuries” and died a short time later.

