Kylie Jenner asked to speak out on COVID-19 by surgeon general 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:55s - Published Kylie Jenner asked to speak out on COVID-19 by surgeon general U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to emphasize the need for young people to take the coronavirus seriously. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ray Hawkins🌊🏳️‍🌈 @MysterySolvent I'm sure Sean knows way more than the Kardashians (Kylie Jenner,) who the Surgeon General has asked to speak to the young. 3 days ago Lina Abz @the_resistor @BrianKarem @realDonaldTrump @VP He was on GMA this morning and when asked how to get young people to… https://t.co/q91kC6jn19 4 days ago