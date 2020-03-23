‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19

As lockdowns are being imposed in several parts of the country, Hindustan Times spoke to Dr. Naresh Trehan about India’s battle with coronavirus.

He explained that a lockdown is a good way to ensure social distancing and added that this is not the time to show bravado.

The top doctor also said that those who have travelled abroad recently & the people they came into contact with need to be tested.

