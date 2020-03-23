Can lockdown work in suppressing COVID-19, what more needs to be done? | Oneindia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 05:26s - Published Can lockdown work in suppressing COVID-19, what more needs to be done? | Oneindia News We inspect whether lockdown is sufficient to end COVID-19 and what other measures need to be taken to eliminate the disease completely so that there is no resurgence of the deadly virus. #LockdownNow #COVID_19 #IndiaFightsCorona 0

