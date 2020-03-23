Global  

How should the self-employed be protected from coronavirus?

How should the self-employed be protected from coronavirus?
How should the self-employed be protected from coronavirus?
Tweets about this

Happyreading6

Pamela RT @alicelv204: @RishiSunak The government are discriminating against the self employed. Its disgraceful. ALL tax payers should be protecte… 22 hours ago

alicelv204

Alice @RishiSunak The government are discriminating against the self employed. Its disgraceful. ALL tax payers should be… https://t.co/QYSeOrTQW1 22 hours ago

RheaBLabour

Rhea Barnes🌹❤ #KeepLeft Landlords protected (most mps are landlords) Workers protected, if not donors will lose their workforce and their… https://t.co/YCk2Hs4r0d 1 day ago

chloegtownsend

Chloe Townsend So much of the content I & my family love is made by people who are freelance/self employed & who due to Coronaviru… https://t.co/4tHDhLcf9T 2 days ago

floyd_dylan

floyd dylan 🏳️‍🌈 🇬🇧🇪🇺 This is all kinds of wrong. Surely self employed workers should be protected as well https://t.co/MCIHGV0nR8 2 days ago

thetenniswriter

melinabaileyharris RT @geniflo_LDN: @DavidLammy @BorisJohnson @RishiSunak I am employed full time but I find this differentiations highly unfair towards the s… 2 days ago

Sweetandproper1

Sweetandproper WTO 🇬🇧 🇮🇱 🇬🇧 @Craggsy @tashadoel @KTHopkins @RishiSunak Your business is British it's being protected. A massive financial boon… https://t.co/afXooydFgV 2 days ago

geniflo_LDN

Genica @DavidLammy @BorisJohnson @RishiSunak I am employed full time but I find this differentiations highly unfair toward… https://t.co/6z0bvmCkue 2 days ago

