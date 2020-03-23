Sophie Turner slams Evangeline Lilly over refusal to self-isolate 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published Sophie Turner slams Evangeline Lilly over refusal to self-isolate Sophie Turner appeared to take aim at Evangeline Lily after she insisted she wouldn't self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic because she values "freedom". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Somsirsa Chatterjee Game of Thrones Actor Sophie Turner Slams Evangeline Lilly Over Coronavirus Comments https://t.co/M9KZoO33kh https://t.co/VHJg1w0F5r 5 minutes ago I.Share Sophie Turner seemingly slams Evangeline Lilly over social distancing comments https://t.co/lXCAkNI6vc #FoxNews 6 minutes ago Noelia Gonzalez RT @lahijadelareyes: Lady Sansa 1-0 La Avispa. "Don’t be fucking stupid. Even if you count your [does air quotes] ‘freedom over … your heal… 9 minutes ago Omer RT @TheHinduCinema: "You could be infecting other vulnerable people around you, by doing this. So stay inside, guys. It’s not cool and it’s… 9 minutes ago Jolly Hoo Sophie Turner slams Evangeline over corona comments https://t.co/EZ6dbvAxzs 11 minutes ago The Samikhsya Sophie Turner slams Evangeline Lillyfor trivialising COVID-19 https://t.co/hS8WC0IfcH 59 minutes ago Teresa #StayTheFuckHome Lady Sansa 1-0 La Avispa. "Don’t be fucking stupid. Even if you count your [does air quotes] ‘freedom over … your h… https://t.co/hE2QsjZRsi 2 hours ago Absolute India Sophie Turner slams Evangeline Lillyfor trivialising COVID-19 – Latest English News | Absolute India News… https://t.co/QbyUYVFo7E 2 hours ago