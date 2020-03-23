Global  

Sophie Turner slams Evangeline Lilly over refusal to self-isolate

Sophie Turner appeared to take aim at Evangeline Lily after she insisted she wouldn't self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic because she values "freedom".

