29 y.o with coronavirus warns other young people A fit and healthy 29-year-old man struck down with coronavirus has issued a stark warning to other young people not to think they are immune from the disease.Daryl Doblados woke up last Thursday morning with a sore throat and aches all over his body - which quickly developed into a fever that left him shivering, as well as a bad case of shortness of breath.Within 15 minutes of calling NHS 111, an ambulance arrived at Daryl's home in Littleport, Cambs., and whisked him to Addenbrooke's Hospital.After eight hours in hospital, during which time he had blood tests, x-rays, and other blood collections taken, Daryl was diagnosed with a "mild" case of Covid-19 - as well as tonsilitis.The 29-year-old is now back home in isolation in his bedroom - but says he is still suffering from acute shortness of breath which feels like his "lungs are filling with smoke or liquid".Project manager Daryl has now issued a stark warning to other healthy young people: "Don't take this for granted - it's really not a joke."Daryl said: "For healthy young people out there - do what you can to make sure you don't spread the infection all around."This is definitely not a typical-flu like virus - flu has never done this to me. The body is not yet immune to this condition."It's going to spread if we don't start taking it seriously and staying indoors."Daryl added that, although his other symptoms have now gone, his breathing has still not improved since last week - and he could be left with permanent lung damage."The worst thing has been the shortness of breath - I can't even string a sentence together without taking a gasp of air," he said."I have read that, in some of the cases in China, people have seen up to a 20 to 30 per cent decrease in lung capacity."Even for me, as a mild case, I could have permanent lung damage. I'm not sure yet."I really feel for those who have contracted the virus and developed severe or critical cases. For me, it's not great, but I am able to handle this."Daryl has been left unable to see his two children - his four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son - other than from the doorway of his bedroom.But he has thanked his partner, Philippa Franklin, 29, for being a "hero" and looking after the children and the house while he stays away from his family.And he has also thanked the "absolutely amazing" NHS staff who reacted quickly to give him his diagnosis and the best advice.He said: "The NHS are under-resourced at this time, but they're working tremendously hard, and they have always been supportive."They deserve all the glory once this is all over."

