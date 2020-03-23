Opera Singer Wows Isolated Neighbours During Lockdown 6 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:44s - Published Opera Singer Wows Isolated Neighbours During Lockdown This is the incredible moment a professional opera singer belts out a tender song for cooped-up neighbours during the COVID-19 lockdown in Spain - and she was such a big hit she has promised to perform a song every night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this