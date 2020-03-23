Global  

Beaches closed from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast

Beaches closed from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast

Beaches closed from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast

All beaches from Boca Raton to Sebastian are now closed because of the coronavirus.

Tweets about this

belkkathy512

Kentucky RedBirdTrumpett #KAG2020 RT @randistewart80: #Floridalockdown I see a lot of complaining about Gov. Ron Desantis. He has ordered beaches closed, but idiot spring br… 19 hours ago

randistewart80

Randi Vinton-Stewart #Floridalockdown I see a lot of complaining about Gov. Ron Desantis. He has ordered beaches closed, but idiot sprin… https://t.co/o9SpB4oPOw 19 hours ago

Iluvinspireu

jane ferris RT @KChapmanCBS12: Yes it’s still important to maintain social isolation. Yes Palm Beach County and Broward County beaches are closed. And… 22 hours ago

BershodM

Democracy wins @acoronet440c @daretothink53 @TampaGator15 @jaketapper @MiamiHerald Oh really? Which beaches because they closed th… https://t.co/VyBC5bD9Yu 22 hours ago

KChapmanCBS12

Kristen Chapman Yes it’s still important to maintain social isolation. Yes Palm Beach County and Broward County beaches are closed.… https://t.co/R8orcc5Mpb 1 day ago

therealjsolo

Josh Solomon @jordanbeebs Not sure yet...but maybe people came up from Palm Beach County after their beaches were closed and made it too crowded? 2 days ago

jtramazzo

Joe T @VTDukefan New York has substantially more cases than Florida and are just now tightening the rules. MIAMI and Bro… https://t.co/GMwjtju6EN 2 days ago

yasegumi

🌊Senator Rates🌊 @jamesthevan @kushaldas Point well-taken. From the Thank God For Small Favors and Better Late Than Never Department… https://t.co/RdueApA0A4 2 days ago

