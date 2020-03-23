Breathtaking rollercoaster ride down Swiss alpine mountain

This first-person view of a scenic toboggan run down the side of an Alpine mountain is exactly what we need while self-isolating.

The Rodelbahn snakes its way through the mountains around Oeschinensee Lake in Switzerland.

This footage was captured by Rushabh Chheda, 28, who is originally from Mumbai, India, but currently lives in the Netherlands.

He said: "The coaster in itself is pretty cool, but the view makes the entire experience quite magnificent.

"I would definitely recommend to do this, if you have the chance.

"The lake nearby and the beautiful mountains are the main attraction, this is an added experience for the thrill seekers."