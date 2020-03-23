Ajay Devgn's next comedy with Indra Kumar titled 'Thank God' 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:23s - Published Ajay Devgn's next comedy with Indra Kumar titled 'Thank God' The Bollywood film trade was excited when Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Indra Kumar declared they were returning with a new comedy after last year's superhit "Total Dhamaal", and now that film's title has been officially announced. 0

