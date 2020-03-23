Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ajay Devgn's next comedy with Indra Kumar titled 'Thank God'

Ajay Devgn's next comedy with Indra Kumar titled 'Thank God'

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Ajay Devgn's next comedy with Indra Kumar titled 'Thank God'

Ajay Devgn's next comedy with Indra Kumar titled 'Thank God'

The Bollywood film trade was excited when Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Indra Kumar declared they were returning with a new comedy after last year's superhit "Total Dhamaal", and now that film's title has been officially announced.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

comedynews

ComedyNews.Org Ajay Devgn’s Next a Comedy With Indra Kumar, Titled Thank God – News18 https://t.co/wi6lWQZ4Ud 4 hours ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Ajay Devgn’s Next a Comedy With Indra Kumar, Titled Thank God https://t.co/b0kHPLDCOn https://t.co/loEkcaQOUW 7 hours ago

dreamideaz

Dilip Sahani Ajay Devgn’s next comedy with Indra Kumar titled ‘Thank God’ https://t.co/KBICAccZQv https://t.co/2P2To16vDW 12 hours ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Ajay Devgn’s next comedy with Indra Kumar titled ‘Thank God’ https://t.co/CaBKw9vqV6 https://t.co/MD6bSvpQzO 16 hours ago

walaa_news

News Walaa Ajay Devgn’s next comedy with Indra Kumar titled ‘Thank God’ https://t.co/bGv3tVOLYw #bollywoodnews 17 hours ago

news8_plus

News8Plus Ajay Devgn’s next comedy with Indra Kumar titled ‘Thank God’ https://t.co/Q27nB4DGsw https://t.co/QPiBRmgnaz 17 hours ago

headlinewiki

Headlinewiki Ajay Devgn’s next comedy with Indra Kumar titled ‘Thank God’ https://t.co/DPVuBa7Ibc https://t.co/80ks2j0dVY 18 hours ago

BDCTVonline

BDC TV Online Ajay Devgn’s next comedy with Indra Kumar titled ‘Thank God’ https://t.co/BFhLBuyUos https://t.co/94ndnDiycH 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.