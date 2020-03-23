Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cute Kitty Sleeps Comfortably on Momma

Cute Kitty Sleeps Comfortably on Momma

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Cute Kitty Sleeps Comfortably on Momma

Cute Kitty Sleeps Comfortably on Momma

Occurred on March 12, 2020 / Moscow, Russia Info from Licensor: "Little kittens often sleep.

And, apparently, they dream that they eat mother’s milk.

They flounder on their paws, moving their tongues as if feeding from their mother.

It is very interesting to watch them."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.