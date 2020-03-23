Sale agree 25% wage cut 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:37s - Published Sale agree 25% wage cut Sale Sharks players and staff agree to take a 25 percent cut in wages during coronavirus crisis 0

