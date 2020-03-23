Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Here's where MNPS students can receive free breakfast, lunch during COVID-19 closings

Here's where MNPS students can receive free breakfast, lunch during COVID-19 closings

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Here's where MNPS students can receive free breakfast, lunch during COVID-19 closings

Here's where MNPS students can receive free breakfast, lunch during COVID-19 closings

The school will also offer free breakfast and lunch to children in Nashville and Davidson County at the following locations beginning Monday, March 23.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FlaVerytm

Fla'very™ RT @cashville_etc: Here's where MNPS students can receive free breakfast, lunch during COVID-19 closings https://t.co/4VIthxM282 5 days ago

joecalloway

Joe Calloway RT @abpaine: Here's where Metro Nashville Public School students can get free breakfast, lunch during COVID-19 closings https://t.co/U2KN8x… 5 days ago

abpaine

Anne Paine Here's where Metro Nashville Public School students can get free breakfast, lunch during COVID-19 closings https://t.co/U2KN8xHrB3 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.