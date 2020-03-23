Migrant workers flood Mumbai train station to return home following city-wide curfew

Migrant workers flooded train stations in Mumbai to return to their hometowns after a city-wide curfew was announced.

Footage from March 20 in Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai shows hundreds queuing for tickets, defying social distancing guidelines, while some travellers were forcing themselves through the side doors to enter the station.

As more and more COVID-19 cases are reported from across the western Indian state of Maharashtra, the state government had partially locked down some of the towns including Mumbai.

Trains are reportedly overcrowded and people are not getting seats despite having a confirmed ticket.