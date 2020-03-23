Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Migrant workers flood Mumbai train station to return home following city-wide curfew

Migrant workers flood Mumbai train station to return home following city-wide curfew

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Migrant workers flood Mumbai train station to return home following city-wide curfew

Migrant workers flood Mumbai train station to return home following city-wide curfew

Migrant workers flooded train stations in Mumbai to return to their hometowns after a city-wide curfew was announced.

Footage from March 20 in Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai shows hundreds queuing for tickets, defying social distancing guidelines, while some travellers were forcing themselves through the side doors to enter the station.

As more and more COVID-19 cases are reported from across the western Indian state of Maharashtra, the state government had partially locked down some of the towns including Mumbai.

Trains are reportedly overcrowded and people are not getting seats despite having a confirmed ticket.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.