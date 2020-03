Gov. DeSantis to speak at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Central Florida

OUR W-P-T-V NEWS TEAM ISSTAYING ON TOP OF A MAJORANNOUNCEMENT BY GOVERNOR RONDESANTIS TODAY.

HE WILL HOLD ANEWS CONFERENCE AT A MOBILETESTING IN THE VILLAGES AT10-30 THIS MORNING.

WE WILLCARRY THAT LIVE ON AIR AND OOUR APP.THAT NEWS CONFERENCE COMES ASMORE DRIVE THRU-TESTING SITESOPEN ACROSS THE STATE.

THATINCLUDES ONE AT THE HARD ROCKSTADIUM IN MIAMI GARDENS.RIGHT NOW, PEOPLE WHO ARE 65AND OLDER AND HAVE SYMPTOMSCAN GET TESTED AT THE SITE.

INTHE MEANTIME, THE GOVERNORSAYS HE AND STATE LEADERS AREMAKING SURE OUR HOSPITALS HATHE EQUIPMENT THEY NEED.34 PERCENT OF OUR HOSPITALSSTATEWIDE HAVE 50 PERCENT ORGREATER CAPACITY RIGHT NOW.

MYAGENCY FOR HEALTHCAREADMINISTRATION HAS BEENCOMMUNICATION WITH SIX VACANTMEDICAL FACILITIES THROUGHOUTTHE STATE, WHICH WE ARE, IF WENEED TO UTILIZE IT FOR TCOVID-19 RESPONSE EFFORT."ANOTHER DRIVE-THRU TESTINGSITE WILL OPEN IN CENTRALFLORIDA LATER THIS WEEK AT THEORANGE COUNTY CONVENTIONCENT