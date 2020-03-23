Golden retriever refuses to leave coronavirus medical workers who took care of it for two months in Hubei

A golden retriever refused to leave a group of coronavirus medical workers who took care of it for more than 50 days in central China.

The video, filmed in the city of Huanggang in Hubei Province on March 19, shows a golden retriever staying among a group of medical workers who were about to take pictures on March 23.

A man was heard saying: "The dog really has tears come out." Two men tried to take the dog away but it refused to move.

After the dog was dragged away, it can be seen running back into the group of medical workers again.

According to reports, the dog's owner could not go out to find the missing dog during coronavirus lockdown, so the golden retriever became a stray.

The coronavirus medical staff from Shandong Province always fed and played with the dog over the past 50 days and built up a good relationship with the pet.

The dog's owner has brought the dog back home, reports said.

The video was provided by local media with permission.