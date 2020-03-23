Coronavirus Has Killed More Males Than Females Worldwide now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published In Italy, which has registered the most deaths, 70 percent are men. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Explorer🇮🕉🔯🚩🇮🇳 #CoronaVirus has killed more males than females and is reproducing at a drastic pace. Is #Corona male or female? 2 days ago Cyenge Cya Nyacyesa Have u noticed how coronavirus has killed more males than females? Any correlation in between? 5 days ago