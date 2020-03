207 COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi

IT'S NOW BEEN FOUND IN 33COUNTIES.SO FAR -- ONLY ONE DEATH.

ANDSEVERAL TESTING SITES ARE BEINGSET UPTHROUGHOUT THE STATE.THIS MORNING THE GOVERNOR LEDTHESTATE IN PRAYER.

WE KNOW THAT YOUR PEOPLE AREGOING TO STEP UP AND MAKE ADIFFERENCE IN THIS FIGHT.

INYOUR NAME WE PRAY AMEN.GOVERNOR TATE REEVES OFFEREDTHAT MOMENTOF PRAYER THIS MORNING ONFACEBOOK LIVE.GOVERNOR REEVES SAYS HE'LL BELIVE ONFACEBOOK TOMORROW AFTERNOON ATTHREE.HE SAYS HE'LL ANSWER QUESTIONSFROMPEOPLE ABOUT THE STATES ONGOINGRESPONSE TO COVID-19 WE DO HAVE MORE ON THECORONAVIRUS...BUT