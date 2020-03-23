How to Stay Safe From Coronavirus While Shopping for Groceries

naru RT @Amber02150: Because of #CoronavirusInSA I have to work at home from now on🌷However I’ll be busy🤓But I’ll try to be here as soon as poss… 5 seconds ago

Aishwarya rani Mahapatra RT @HFWOdisha: To contain #coronavirus pandemic, #Odisha Government has decided to suspend intra-state bus movements from 11 AM,24th March… 19 seconds ago

Stacy Kleinhans RT @baselinecoffee: Looking for ways to help & are in the position to? Please consider this GoFundMe campaign to help us continue to pay st… 1 minute ago

WB Youth Congress Kolkata witnessed first death for #COVID_19. The 55 years old from DumDum died today at AMRI Hospital. This is turn… https://t.co/HvNpxLQnPs 1 minute ago

Mihir RT @AsahiIndia: When it comes to a global pandemic, we all need to be cautious. All you have to do is stay indoors and stay safe. Practise… 1 minute ago

Abdul Waheed @daniel86cricket Thanks dear. Saty happy Stay safe from #CoronaVirus you & ur family 1 minute ago

Bina Patel RT @Chandra19990036: @SenMikeLee Wish @SenMikeLee safe and early return from self quarantine. Please stay safe and keep family safe. Thank… 2 minutes ago