Flattening the curve: online learning

The goal by doing this is make sure students know that teachers are still there for them during this difficult time.

Coronavirus schools throughout the nation are out, as we work to "flatten the curve" of covidá19 cases... but how are students continuing their education?

Kimt news three's madelyne watkins joins us live now to walk us through how a rochester catholic school will continue to teach students from a distance.

Madelyne?

Brooke and tyler.

This is how students at lourdes high school are learning right now... at home through their computer.

For the next two weeks, the students will be having class online.

Everyday, the students will spend a few hours meeting with their teachers through video.

The teachers are able to engage with the students and assign homework á just like they do in class.

Sarah groven, the director of counseling, says their goal by doing this is to make sure the students know the teachers are there for them and that they do still care during this tough time.

She tells me the feedback so far has been "we know that we've gotta figure out the best way to make not only these two weeks, but their next three months memorable, no matter how that looks at this point.

We're not sure where we're gonna go from here, but knowing and making sure that they feel connected is our number one."

Groven says the teachers are getting creative and learning different ways to teach the students.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne thank you madelyne.

Groven explained the feedback from the parents has also been great.

Moving forward, she says they'll continue to adapt to new




