Flattening the curve: online learning

This is how students at lourdes high school are learning right now... at home through their computer.

For the next two weeks, the students will be having class online.

Everyday, the students will spend a few hours meeting with their teachers through video.

The teachers are able to engage with the students and assign homework á just like they do in class.

Sarah groven, the director of counseling, says their goal by doing this is to make sure the students know the teachers are there for them and that they do still care during this tough time.

She tells me the feedback so far has been "we know that we've gotta figure out the best way to make not only these two weeks, but their next three months memorable, no matter how that looks at this point.

We're not sure where we're gonna go from here, but knowing and making sure that they feel connected is our number one."

Groven says the teachers are getting creative and learning different ways to teach the students.

Groven explained the feedback from the parents has also been great.

Moving forward, she says they'll continue to adapt to new