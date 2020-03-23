Walmart Will Pay Close to $550 Million in Employee Bonuses 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published Walmart Will Pay Close to $550 Million in Employee Bonuses Referred to as a "mini-stimulus" by one of Walmart's executive vice presidents, the cash bonuses will be paid out to hourly employees. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this