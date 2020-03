City of Bixby to revisit COVID-19 Guidelines

LEADERS IN BIXBY WILLDISCUSS FURTHER STEPS FORHOW BUSINESS SHOULD OPERATEAS THE CORONAVIRUS CONTINUESTO SPREAD.LAST WEEK WE TOLD YOU HOWLOCAL RESTAURANTS ARE STILLALLOWED TO STAY OPEN INBIXBY.

EVEN THOUGH SEVERALCITIES INCLUDING TULSA AREREQUIRING RESTAURANTS TO USEDRIVE THRU' AND 'TAKE OUT'OPTIONS ONLY.

RIGHT NOWBIXBY IS ENCOURAGING ITSBUSINESSES TO DO THE SAMEBUT IT IS NOT MANDATORY.GYMS AND EXERCISE FACILITIESIN BIXBY CAN ALSO STAY OPENBUT THE CITY RECOMMENDS THEYDISCONTINUE ALL GROUPACTIVITIES.

NOW CITY LEADERSSAY THEY PLAN TO REVISITTHIS TOPIC AT A MEETINGLATER TONIGHT.MEANWHILE THE